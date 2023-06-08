David V. Simerly, 55, passed Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his home. He was the husband of Sherri L. (Storm) Simerly, his wife of 32 years.
Dave was born October 5, 1967, in Hanover, the son of Gloria (Choinski) Simerly of Hanover, and the late Valley Simerly.
In addition to his wife Sherri and mother Gloria, Dave is survived by a son, Dylan M. Simerly of New Oxford; a granddaughter, Claudia Ray Bailey of Hanover; a brother, Brian Simerly and his wife Richelle of Abbottstown; and a sister, Valerie Jones of Wrightsville. He was predeceased by a son, Eric M. Simerly.
Following cremation, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
