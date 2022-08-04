Jose Aguilar Cisneros passed into the hands of the Lord on July 26, 2022, at the age of 83.
He is survived by his wife, Berta Elena Cisneros; his brother, Manuel Cisneros; his sister, Hilda Butler; and his adult children, Elena Cisneros, Paul D. Cisneros and wife Lisa, Jose G. Cisneros, and Anna Lisa Adkins and husband Ken; as well as his multitudinous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, David R. Cisneros on Feb 2, 2021.
Jose was born Aug. 27, 1938, to Dionicio and Josefina Cisneros in Benavidez, Texas, and was the 10th of 13 children. Jose and Berta went to school together since first grade and were married in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1958.
A lifelong public servant, Jose's professional legacy included being the first Hispanic superintendent in the National Park Service and the establishment of the San Antonio Missions as a National Historical Park in cooperation with the Archdiocese of San Antonio. In his career with the National Park Service, he served as the superintendent for the SA Missions NHP, as well as Bandelier National Monument, Gettysburg National Military Park and Big Bend National Park.
He was a loving father and a doting grandfather, whose passion for golf was rivaled only by his love of peanut brittle.
A Memorial Mass will be held Aug. 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe, N.M.
