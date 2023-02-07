Hazel Jacoby, 93, Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home.
She was born February 16, 1929, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Orville and Ruth Shultz Jacoby Sr.
Hazel was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren. For several years she was employed at C.H. Musselman Company in Biglerville. Later she worked for the family business at Jacoby Chair Company on Old Harrisburg Road.
Hazel was the last of her brothers and sisters; she was predeceased by Ruth Milhimes, Helen Kelley, Glenn Jacoby, Kermit Jacoby, Donald Jacoby, Eva Byers, Guy Jacoby, Orville Jacoby Jr., James Jacoby, Mae Phillips and Ethel Jacoby. Hazel is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in Bender’s Lutheran Cemetery, Biglerville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
