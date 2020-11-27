Genevieve M. Reever, 88, Gettysburg, died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Paramount Nursing Home.
She was born Jan. 29, 1932 in Gettysburg the daughter of the late Leo L. and Marguerite Storm Redding. Her husband Harry L. Reever died in 2008.
Genevieve was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She and her husband owned and operated Harry Reever Plumbing and Heating Co where Genevieve spent her time working to grow their thriving family business.
Genevieve is survived by two sons, Patrick Reever and his wife Steph of Biglerville, Dennis Reever and his wife Loretta of Biglerville; five grandchildren: Stacy Corl and her husband Chad of Port Matilda, Ryan Reever and his wife Bree of Gettysburg, Charles Davies and his wife Leah of Abbottstown, Heather Davies of Aspers, Shawn Davies and his wife Lara of Trophy City, Texas; two sisters, Caroline Breighner, Teresa Speelman; a brother, Kenneth Redding and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Louis Redding, Cletus Redding, Leroy Redding, Leo Redding, sisters; Dorothy Eiker, Helen Miller, Annabelle McCleaf, Mary Catherine Redding, Linda Redding, Josephine Miller, Florence Crushong and Anna Marie Keller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Fr. Daniel Mitzel celebrant. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 415 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
