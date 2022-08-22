Dixie M. Vivaldi, 91, of Gettysburg, died Friday evening, August 19, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare.
Born June 20, 1931, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late John and Verna (Jeffcoat) Moser.
Mrs. Vivaldi was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Gettysburg where she taught Sunday school. She was a graduate of Gettysburg High School Class of 1949. She was secretary of the Mt. St. Mary’s Alumni Association for 34 years, a member of the Emmitsburg VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and participated in numerous bowling leagues at Edgewood Lanes in Biglerville.
Dixie is survived by her three children, Victoria Rang of Hanover, Pa., Michael Vivaldi of Texarkana, Texas, and Gina (Vivaldi) Slaybaugh of Gardners; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Doris Miller of Clearwater, Fla., and Diana Fay of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Moser and Jack Moser; and one sister, Betty Rausmussen.
A memorial service for Dixie will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Frederick Young officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
