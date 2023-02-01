Frank S. Kochniarczyk, 85, of Gettysburg, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born December 9, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late Stanley and Sophie (Moczarna) Kochniarczyk. He was the husband of H. Jeanne (Criss) Kochniarczyk, of Gettysburg, to whom he was married for 49 years.
Mr. Kochniarczyk was a chief yeoman in United States Navy serving for 19 years. Much of career was aboard nuclear submarines, specifically in the USS Hammerhead, the USS Stonewall Jackson, and the USS Abraham Lincoln. After his submarine service he continued to serve in various capacities in the Washington, D.C. area with the Defense Language Institute, the Naval Oceanic Office, and retired from National Defense University Industrial College of the Armed Forces. While having received many citations and awards throughout his career, he was exceptionally proud of being awarded the Commandant's Award for outstanding service.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his two children, Susan Bragg and Terry Kochniarczyk; his sister, Teresa Pett; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg. A burial will take place in the future at the Arlington National Cemetery.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Donations can be made in Franks honor to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or your choice of animal rescue organizations instead of flowers.
