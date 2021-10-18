Jayden C. Milter, 17, of Orrtanna, died Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his home.
Born March 22, 2004, in Westminster, Md., he was the son of Sandra (Plunkert) Milter of Orrtanna and David Milter of Gettysburg.
Jayden was a senior at Gettysburg Area High School where he was an honor student. He was a history buff especially interested in World War II and had an extensive collection of gas masks. He also enjoyed video games and was an avid gamer.
In addition to his parents, Jayden is survived by his two brothers, Cody Milter and his wife Nancy of Portland, Oregon, and Darren Milter and his significant other Jessica Portner of Orrtanna; and his two nieces, Piper and Kora.
A memorial service for Jayden will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
