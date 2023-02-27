Orville Herbert Wells, 84, of Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at his home.
Born August 1, 1938, he was the son of the late Orville H. and Dorothy (nee Gray) Wells.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons-in-law, Robbie Higgins and Jimmy Gregory.
Orville was passionate about trucking and drove truck for several area trucking firms including Hobbs Trucking. He enjoyed watching football especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and loved his 1992 Dodge pickup.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sarah Davis; sons, Allen Wells, Gary Wells, Lee Davis(Tammy), and George Davis(Brenda); daughters, Wanda Higgins, Bonnie Andrews, and Beverly Davis; four grandchildren; brother, Spencer Howes; and his beloved dog, Hammy.
Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. Orville’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home.
Online condolences blacksfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.