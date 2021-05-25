Paul B. Deignan, 81, of Gettysburg, died Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at his home.
Born Feb. 6, 1940, in Orange, N.J., he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Catherine T. (Driscoll) Deignan. He was the loving husband of Mary E. (Davis) Deignan to whom he was married for 58 years.
Mr. Deignan was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
In high school and college, he was a long-distance runner and holds the current record for the mile at Immaculate Conception High School, Montclair, N.J.
He was a 1962 graduate of Cornell University and the first recipient of a master’s in professional studies from Cornell School of Hotel Administration in Ithaca, N.Y. He worked as a Healthcare Nutrition Services manager for 43 years, winning the Ivy Award, the Silver Plate and is held as one of the top 50 people who has changed their industry.
He served as president of two different national professional organizations, ASHFSA and HFM. After his retirement he volunteered as a food evaluator for the Army, Air Force and Coast Guard. He was a long-term member of the Gettysburg Lions Club.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by his four children, Catherine C. Deignan, Paul B. Deignan Jr. and his wife Ellina, Peter R. Bickford (ne᷃ Deignan) and his wife Carolyn, and Jay M. Deignan and his wife Marci; five grandchildren, Neil Bickford, Kelly Bickford, Paul Irons (ne᷃ Deignan), Connor Deignan, and Colleen Deignan; great-grandchild, Ellie Irons; and two siblings, Dr. Joseph M. Deignan Jr. and Suzanne Callahan. He was preceded in death by his brother Fr. Allen Deignan.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; Immaculate Conception High School, 33 Cottage Place, Montclair, NJ 07042; or to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, 1820 W. Webster Ave., Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60614.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
