Julius “Jules” Swope, 98, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Gettysburg.
Born December 17, 1924, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late S. Franklin and Ruth (Bucher) Swope. Jules was predeceased by his wife of 75 years, Charlotte (Winebrenner) Swope, who died in 2021.
He was a 1942 graduate of Gettysburg High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served from 1943 until his discharge in 1946. Jules owned and operated Swope’s Atlantic Service Center from 1950 until 1964. He and his wife opened a new Goodyear Tire and Automotive Center in Gettysburg in 1964 which they operated until their retirement in 1982.
Jules was an active member of the Gettysburg Community serving as a board member and past president of the Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce, member of the Gettysburg Rotary Club, Gettysburg Fire Dept. and along with Glenn Raffensperger and Glenn Weishaar helped established the Gettysburg Ambulance Corp. His memberships included, Gettysburg Elks Club, American Legion Post #202, Last Man’s Club, VFW Post #15, Gettysburg Moose Club, Masonic Lodge #336, Harrisburg Zembo Temple, Adams County Shrine Club, and Gettysburg Country Club.
Jules enjoyed his retirement with Charlotte spending winters in Stuart, Fla., and summers in Ocean City, Md.
Jules is survived by three daughters, Deborah S. Raffensperger (Charles) of Gettysburg, Cheri Kershner of Warrenton, Va., and Cindy Critchlow (James) of Orrtanna; two grandsons, Ryan Raffensperger (Kristi) of Gettysburg, and Marc Raffensperger (Cynda) of Fair Haven, N.J.’ three great-grandchildren, Caton, Brody and Aidan; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters, Betty Johnson, Jane Blosser and Ruth Ann Rodgers; and three brothers, Sam Swope, Richard Swope and Dave Swope.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg with Rev. Andrew Geib officiating. Interment with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans will follow the service in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the church from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Gettysburg, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St’, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
