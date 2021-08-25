A Celebration of Life Service for Eunice M. Boden who died January 21, 2021, will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11 a.m.
The service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
A reception and time of fellowship will follow the service in the social room of the church.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.