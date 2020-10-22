Florence “Flo” N. Smith, age 86, of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born Sunday, July 22, 1934, in Fairfield, the daughter of the late Harry L. Sr. and Margaret J. (Strausbaugh) Patterson.
Florence operated her beauty salon in Aspers for 30 years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. She enjoyed traveling, camping, crossword puzzles, and needlework. She loved to play any type of games.
Her husband, Charles W. Smith, passed away in 2016. She is survived by three daughters, Deborah and husband Ronald Althoff of Quarryville, Sharon and husband Donald Jacoby of Gettysburg, and Joan and husband John Baugher of Aspers; two sons, Michael and wife Cindy Smith of Aspers, and Phillip Smith of New Oxford; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elsie Funt of Fairfield. She was preceded in death by grandson Daron Jacoby; granddaughter Janel Baugher; three brothers, Paul, Harry Jr. and Kenneth; and three sisters, Esther Chapman, Edna Tressler and Mary Stull.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be held in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
