Sharon E. (Stover) Simpson, 62, of Burkittsville, Md., passed away peacefully with her dogs Molly and Walker on July 15, 2022, at her home.
Sharon was born in Gettysburg on March 26, 1960, and was the daughter of the late Robert Q. and Lois (Hartman) Stover. Sharon was predeceased by her husband Patrick Simpson and her brother Brian Stover.
Sharon was a member of Flohr's Lutheran Church, McKnightstown, before her marriage. She is presently an active member of Middleburg Methodist Church, Middleburg, Md. Sharon graduated from Gettysburg High School and held degrees from Messiah College and Mount Saint Mary's College. She worked at the Lamp Post and Adams County National Bank.
After her marriage, she held jobs at St. Mary's College in Dodge City, Kan., and Johnson Controls, Muskegon, Mich. She returned to Maryland and became a devoted employee of L. Fishman & Son, Baltimore, Md.
Sharon is fondly remembered for her love of dogs, especially Dalmatians, and tending her lawn and flowers. She loved to sing and play hand bells any where she lived. She also enjoyed reading Nora Roberts and watching Hallmark movies. A trip to Mr. G's in Gettysburg for black raspberry ice cream was a pleasure. She was always working on family genealogy.
Sharon is survived by her daughter Courtney and son-in-law Adam Marymee of Georgia. She is also survived by cousins, Marie Re (Art), Louise Kauffman (Fred), Donald Bowling (Ginny), Ruth Ann Spence and Keith Bowling (Karen), James Hartman and George Hartman; Aunt Alice and Uncle George Bowling, and Uncle James and Aunt Carolyn. Hartman preceded her in death. She is also survived by aunts Diane Stover, Rebecca Stover, Linda Parker and Susan Welsh; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Special thanks to her good friend Melanie Hall for the guidance and support to Sharon. She had many family members, co-workers, neighbors and friends who assisted her these last two years. Brite Star of Frederick, Md., and Frederick Hospital Hospice provided healthcare for her.
Funeral services will be held August 1, 2022, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. at Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with the Rev. Douglas Boden officiating. Interment will follow the service at Flohr's Cemetery, 595 Flohr's Church Road, McKnightstown, PA 17343.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Briggs Animal Adoption Center, 3731 Berryville Pike, Charles Town, WV 25414.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.