Mrs. Josephine “Cooky” A. Duklewski (née Micelli), of New Oxford, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the age of 75. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Gilchrist Hospice Care in Towson, Md., after a stubborn battle against both lung and breast cancer.
Josephine was born to parents Joseph and Frances (Pulaski) Micelli on May 20, 1945, in Baltimore, Md. She married James Duklewski in 1971, and they had two children together.
During their marriage, she worked tirelessly in several family businesses, utilizing her sharp intelligence and entrepreneurial spirit. She always made time for trips to Las Vegas where she loved to play the slots, enjoy the shows, and appreciate the southwestern landscape.
An avid animal lover her entire life, Josephine lovingly hand-raised many generations of pugs from championship lines. Gardening was a true labor of love for her and she could frequently be found up until her last days tending to her multitude of flowers and plants.
Josephine worked for the Adams County Assistance Office for the State of Pennsylvania until her retirement in 2011.
Josephine is survived by James, her dedicated husband of 49 years; her supportive daughter, Katina (Mac) Johnson; her devoted son, Kris (Kate) Duklewski; her beloved brother, Paul Micelli; her loving sister, Kathy Michalisko; and two adoring grandchildren, Genisen and Alexander. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Frances; and her youngest brother, John Micelli.
At Josephine's request, her body was donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board for the advancement of science.
A memorial service is being planned for friends and family once pandemic restrictions are lifted.
The family is grateful for all condolences, and asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name be made directly to the United Way of Adams County, Ready to Learn program, that focuses on supporting early literacy within the Adams County community. Please call Laura at 717-334-5809 or visit www.uwadams.org/give/ to make your donation.
