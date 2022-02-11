Frederick V. Sanders, 85, of Fairfield, died Wednesday evening, February 9, 2022, at his home.
Born September 8, 1936, in Fairfield, he was the son of the late Luther C. and Victorine M. (Laroche) Sanders. He was the husband of the late Barbara Ann (Stultz) Sanders who passed away February 27, 1994.
Mr. Sanders worked for ISP Minerals, the Charmain Plaint in Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., retiring after 43 years of service. He was a member of the Amvets Post 172, a life member of the Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Association, and a life member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Littlestown.
Fred is survived by his three sons, Rickie A. Sanders and his wife Josephine of Orrtanna, Craig S. Sanders of Fairfield, and Terry E. Sanders of Fairfield; his granddaughter, Kaitlin (Sanders) Nutter and her husband David; and his brother, Thomas Sanders and his wife Mary. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Hazel Guise; and his three brothers, Russell Sanders, William Sanders and Calvin Sanders.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, with Rev. Mickey Barlow officiating. Burial will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, February 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made on monahanfuneralhome.com.
