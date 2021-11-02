Marlyn E. “Doodle” Ruth, 70, of Hanover passed away peacefully at Hanover Hospital on Monday, November 1, 2021. He was the beloved husband of 29 years to Rose M (Geisler) Ruth.
Born February 24, 1951, in Hanover, he was a son of the late Joseph W. and Oberita (Gotwalt) Ruth
Doodle is fondly remembered as a very giving man who anyone could always turn to. He seemed to know everyone everywhere he went. In his professional life, he worked for H&S Supply for over 30 years, and then for 10 years at R.F. Fager until 2016. In his private life, he was certainly a “Jack of all trades” and could usually be found enjoying his yardwork. He also greatly enjoyed NASCAR, loved hunting and cherished spending time at the family cabin in Orrtanna.
In addition to his wife, Doodle is survived by three children, Celena C. Ruth (Melissa) of McSherrystown, Brian E. Ruth (Christina) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Tracy L. Miller (William) of Hanover; six grandchildren, Carl, Gabriel, Allison, Micah, Devan and Matthew; four siblings, Mike Ruth, Pete Ruth (the late Greta), Bill Ruth and Shirley Keefer (Mike); his faithful dog, Lovie; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Aaron, as well as four siblings, Larry, Brenda, John and Joe Jr.
A funeral service to celebrate Doodle’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, at Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 549 Carlisle St. in Hanover, with Brian E. Ruth officiating. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Friday, November 5 from 5 to 7 p.m., and again on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
