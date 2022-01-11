George Henry Diehl, 61, of Gettysburg, entered God’s eternal care, Monday, January 10, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Born August 29, 1960, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Doris (Strawsburg) Diehl. George was the loving husband of Judy A. (Smith) Diehl since August 9, 2013, but in total they shared 25 years together.
George graduated Class of 1979 at Francis Scott Key High School in Carroll County, Md. He worked as an inspector for the State of Maryland Department of Transportation, retiring after 30 years of service.
George loved working on his classic truck, a 1946 Chevrolet, being outdoors, and working in the yard, including working with his Kubota backhoe. In his spare time, he would also tinker around in the garage and go for walks with his wife. Some other activities he enjoyed were camping, playing cards, tennis, volleyball and baseball, and watching western movies.
In addition to his wife, Judy, George is survived by his son, Joseph M. Diehl of Gettysburg (Bonneauville), and his stepdaughter Virginia Wonder of Gettysburg. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Cameron Diehl, Ethan Diehl, and Ryan Diehl; his brothers Charles Diehl Jr. and wife Arlene, and Roger Diehl, both of Taneytown, Md.; a sister, Mary Franks and husband Russell of Manchester, Md.; and his sister-in-law, Ruth Diehl. George was preceded in death by his brother Robert Diehl Sr., and his sister Joyce Diehl.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Viewings and time to share memories with the family will be held 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), PA 17325.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
