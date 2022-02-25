On Thursday morning, February 24, 2022, Jean Odom went to be with her Lord and entered eternal rest.
She was predeceased by her parents, David A. Jones and Elsie N. (Thomas) Jones; sister, Ann (Jones) Lipscomb; three brothers, David Jones, James Jones, and William H. Jones Sr.; and long-time partner, Robert A. Tasker.
She is survived by daughter, Shelley L. Jones-Hawkins and husband James of Hanover, Md.; daughter, Lori A. Odom with whom she lived in Gettysburg; son, Darryl W. Jones and wife Betty Landis of Silver Spring, Md.; a grandson, Brandon W. Beach of San Francisco, Calif.; great-grandson, Brandon W. Beach Jr.; and a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews. She also welcomed many honorary sons, daughters, nieces, and nephews among her beloved as well.
She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church of Gettysburg, and St. James Lutheran Church of Gettysburg.
She is a graduate of Gettysburg High School, and one of her most proud moments was receiving an honorary doctorate from Gettysburg College in 1998 in recognition of her service to and impact on the local community. Her immediate and extended family was EVERYTHING to her, and she enjoyed listening to, laughing with, and caring for people of all backgrounds and ages. Jean will forever be remembered for her humility, her bright smile, her warmth, and her love for so many, especially young people.
She spent most of her working life changing the lives of tens of thousands of people in her role as executive of director of South Central Community Action Programs Inc. from which she retired in 2005, and her positive impact on the community will be felt for generations. She made every individual with whom she interacted the center of her attention, and her life's mission was giving people a chance to better their lives.
Jean loved opening her home on holidays to those without loved ones with whom they could celebrate, and in her free time she enjoyed gardening, music, working on home projects, and spending time with loved ones, friends, and acquaintances. She loved vacationing with family and friends anywhere near water, from the Bahamas, to Avalon, N.J., to Maine.
Jean served on many local boards that benefited the community, was honored with several awards honoring her service to the local area, is viewed as a leader and community pillar in Gettysburg, and she will be sorely missed. Her legacy was living out the words of a favorite spiritual as conducted by her friend and late conductor of the Morgan State University Choir, Dr. Nathan M. Carter, "If I Can Help Somebody."
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable to SCCAP Inc., 153 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, with family receiving visitors from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and a service at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg with Rev. Andrew Geib officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.