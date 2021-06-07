Richard B. Heller, age 67, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Brethren Home, New Oxford. Born on Sept. 5, 1953, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Gerald R. Heller and Martha R. Heller Boyer of The Gardens at Gettysburg.
Rick was a graduate of Biglerville High School and Williamsport Area Community College. Prior to his disability he was employed with Fairfield Graphics and Aristokraft Inc.
He was a lifelong member of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville. His love for the outdoors included hunting, fishing, and occasional hikes in the woods with his service dog. He loved collecting baseball cards and was an avid Phillies fan.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, Larry Boyer, of Biglerville, Rick is survived by two daughters, Erica Heller and companion Chris Wenzel of York, and Nicole Eberhart and husband Jake of Gettysburg; three grandsons, Gage and Gavin Eberhart and Roman Wenzel; two brothers, Roger Heller and wife Lynn of Gettysburg, and Randy Heller and wife Kathie of Quarryville, Pa.; three sisters, Holly Flannery and husband Virgil, Jill West, and Jenny Dillman and husband Wayne, all of Gettysburg; one stepbrother, Eric Boyer of State College; and one stepsister, Christine Frost of Niles, Mich.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville with Pastor Linda Summers officiating.
Donations in Rick’s memory can be made to Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL. 34232; or Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
