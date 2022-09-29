Joyce Evelyn Walter, 87, 1740 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born Sept. 24, 1935 in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mariam Beck Guise. Her husband, Paul Allen Walter, died in 2006.
Joyce was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg, where she taught Sunday School for many years.
Early on she worked at the Adams County Courthouse and Gettysburg College but for most of her life she was dedicated to raising her family. She enjoyed needlepoint and traveling with her husband to competitive shooting matches.
Mrs. Walter is survived by: her four children, Douglas K. Walter and his wife Wanda (Blocher) of Biglerville, Debora K. Sentz and her husband Daniel of Aspers, Christopher L. Walter and his wife Susan (Boyd) of Toms River, N.J., Dean A. Walter of Gettysburg; five grandchildren, Cory Hoch, Rebecca Voss, Lance Walter, Kara Rogers, Chelsea Koziar; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Kelly and her fiancé Greg Maitland of Arizona. She was predeceased by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg, with Rev. Andrew Geib officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
