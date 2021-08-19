Walter Richard (Dick) McGlaughlin, born October 14, 1945, passed away August 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie; daughter, Stacy and husband Todd Degler and son Travis; brothers, Frank, Guy, Dennis, and Kevin Bowling; brother Rodger Wetzel; sister Bonnie Runk and a very special Aunt Mildred Morrison.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
