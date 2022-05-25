Gary C. Daum, 81, passed Monday, May 23, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of the late Donna J. (Morningstar) Daum, his wife of 56 years, who died January 13, 2016.
Gary was born September 12, 1940, in Hanover, the son of the late Clemens and Mary M. (Brown) Daum.
Gary was orphaned at a young age, attending the Milton Hershey School for his high school years, and upon graduation attended York College of PA where he received a BS degree in mechanical engineering.
After marrying his childhood sweetheart Donna, he started his career at RH Shepherd and moved on to Doubleday in Hanover where he used his engineering background to enter the printing trade. He later moved on to Fairfield Graphics where he advanced to pressroom superintendent and later became manufacturing vice president for Quebecor, retiring in 1996. While in retirement, Gary became a licensed real estate agent for Jack Gaughan.
Gary loved to travel with his wife, exploring the western US, Alaska and Hawaii. He also enjoyed spending time with his extended family vacationing in Chincoteague, Va. Special times also included relaxing times at his cabin near Penn State with Donna and grandchildren, hunting with his sons and grandsons, and adventurous drives in the country with his family, with Caledonia State Park being one of his favorite destinations.
Gary was a member of St. Paul’s U.C.C. Church, New Oxford, serving the church in various capacities.
He was also a life member of New Oxford Athletic and Social Club. As a boy Gary loved the game of baseball, attending major league games in Yankee stadium and in Baltimore. His love of the game extended into his adult life where he and his wife spent many hours watching his children and grandchildren play ball.
Surviving is a son, Gary E. Daum and his wife JoAnn of Orwigsburg; a daughter, Joan M. Myers and her husband Keith of Dillsburg; and a son, Randy C. Daum and his wife Sherry of New Oxford; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Margaret Herman of Chambersburg. He was predeceased by a daughter, Carol E. Renoll; and a sister, Dorothy Schlaline.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 2 p.m., at St. Paul’s U.C.C. Church, 20 S. Peters St., New Oxford, with Rev. Thomas Lush officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday, from 12 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
