Marian K. Gardner, age 86, of York Springs, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was born Feb. 14, 1934, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Harry and Kathryn (Weaver) Moser.
She was formerly employed by Bittinger Comp. in Hanover for many years. She was a member of Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association for 40 years, and a supporter of the Hanover YMCA and Wounded Warriors. She loved to go to Ocean City, Md., and she was an avid bird watcher and painter. She loved her flowers, her Boxer dogs, and spending time with her family. Her hobbies also included watching Days of our Lives and the WWE.
In 2002, her husband, Benjamin V. Gardner Sr., passed away. She is survived by her daughter Patti and husband Phil Bream of Gardners; six sons, Mitchell Gardner of New Oxford, Michael and wife Deb Gardner of East Berlin, Roger Gardner of Abbottstown, Benjamin Jr., and wife Susan Gardner of York Springs, Jerry Gardner and companion Sarah of New Oxford, and Randy Gardner of York Springs; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Keys; and brother, Donald Moser. She is also survived by her loving extended family, Ricardo and Maria Hernandez. She was preceded in death by one son, Richard Gardner; three brothers; and two sisters.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Melissa Madera will be officiating. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.