Dorothy A. Biser, 78, of Waynesboro, died Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2021 at her home.
Born June 10, 1943 in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Blanche (Richardson) Reese.
Mrs. Biser was a devoted member of Jacob’s Church in Fairfield for many years and loved attending services there. She worked for over 30 years as a home care specialist.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Donald Reese; two step-children, Donald Andrews, Cheryl Santana; three grandchildren, Shawn and his wife Cassie, Katie, Christina, eseven great grandchildren; two sisters, Ethel Young, Janet Lefler; and brother, Frank Reese. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Reese; two brothers, Andrew Reese, Joe Reese; and two sisters, Catherine Green and Lottie Burkheiser.
Funeral services for Dorothy will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, with her Pastor Richard Daughtridge officiating. Burial will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Monday morning at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
