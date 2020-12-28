Evers Edward Keplinger, Sr., 78, of New Oxford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at The Brethren Home, New Oxford. He was the loving husband of Rita V. (Smith) Keplinger. Together, they shared over 59 years of marriage.
Born Aug. 1, 1942 in Petersburg, W.V., Evers was the son of the late Victor Calvin Keplinger, the late Genevieve C. (Lewis) Keplinger Hall, and the step-son of the late John Oliver Hall.
Evers attended Petersburg High School in W.V., and New Oxford High School, and was employed by Hanover Shoes, Emeco Industries, and Frock Bros. Trucking.
Evers experienced numerous strokes over a 17-year period. His will to live, sense of humor, and love of his family kept him going throughout each physical challenge along the way. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, white water rafting, NASCAR racing, classic cars, flea markets, and traveling to his hometown in West Virginia as often as he could.
Evers is survived by his four adoring children, Tammy Hughes Strasbaugh and husband Steven, Evers Keplinger, Jr., and wife Tina (Goodrich), Victor A. Keplinger, Kathy Weaver and husband Jeff; his beloved grandchildren, Bradley Hughes and wife Kristy, Ryan Hughes and wife Laura, Jason Keplinger, Jenny (Weaver) Goff and husband Thomas, Kimberly (Keplinger) Kern and husband Jared, Jessy Weaver, Shawna Weaver, Kayla Keplinger, and Drew Weaver; his beautiful great-grandchildren, Kylee, Emet, Jeremy, Cade, Cameron, Charles, and Gwendolyn; his siblings, Penny Rohrer (Dennis), Allan D. Hall (Betsy), Sharon Livelsberger, Rodney Hall (Sally); numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; he was preceded in death by one sister, June (Keplinger) Mallow.
We would like to give our deepest appreciation and gratitude to the physicians, nurses, caregivers, and the entire staff of the Brethren Home, with special thanks to everyone on the South Mountain Wing. Our father loved and adored you, lots of kisses from heaven.
A funeral service in celebration of Evers’ life will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the viewing will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 10 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Evers E. Keplinger, Sr. to the Brethren Home in Cross Keys Foundation Office at 717-624-5208, the American Diabetes Association, or the American Heart Association.
