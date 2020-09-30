Michael L. Armstrong (Big Mike), age 38, of Gettysburg, passed away suddenly Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born June 26, 1982, in Hanover, Pa., the son of Oswald and Janice (Brantley) Armstrong.
Michael graduated in the Class of 2001 from Biglerville High School. He was previously employed by Quad Graphics of Fairfield, and currently employed by International Paper as a feeder first helper. He was a hard worker and a dedicated gamer when it came to PlayStation. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing with his kids and spending time with his loving fiancé.
He is survived by his fiancé, Shannon C. Love of Gettysburg. He is also survived by his father, Oswald L. Armstrong (Ozzie) of Gettysburg; four children, Lillian Cool (Lilly), 15, Jayden Kessler (Jay-Bug), 13, Demitrius Armstrong (Meech), 9, and Oswald Armstrong II (Wally), 4; three sisters, Joanne Bushell (Juju) of New Oxford, Jeanette Maynard of Barbados, West Indies, and Julia Armstrong (Juelz) of Gettysburg; one brother, Alfonso Maynard of Barbados, West Indies; and three nieces, Honor Armstrong, Bryanna Maynard (Breezy), and Chanel Maynard. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Armstrong (Brantley); paternal grandparents, George Neamon and Julia Clarke; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Tuff; and two uncles, James Mathis and Orvin Clarke.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public viewing will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Dugan Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to his Tribute Fund online at www.DuganFH.com.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
