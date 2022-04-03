Dorothy Sarah Scott Rice, born December 10, 1928, departed this earthly realm for her heavenly home on March 28, 2022, at the age of 93.
Since May 2019, Dottie had resided at Weikert’s Care Home (formerly Martin’s), Littlestown. The longest living of Jesse and Grace March Scott’s six children, she was raised in a hard-working farm family where three generations occupied their homestead.
A 1947 graduate of Gettysburg High School, Dottie married her beloved Fred, to whom she was wed for 54 years. She was a devoted stay-at-home mom prior to working at Herff Jones Yearbooks until her retirement. The Lord and family were the two great loves of her life.
Spring, summer and autumn would find Dottie and Fred busily working in, and harvesting produce from, their bountiful gardens. The robust work ethic which she learned on the farm continued into adulthood. Whether preparing a meal for family or guests, managing household affairs (in the house built for them by Fred), or serving at Gettysburg Foursquare, her church home for 80 years, she poured her heart into each task.
Although Dottie never had a music lesson, she skillfully played the guitar, piano and her grandfather’s pump organ while singing in her rich alto voice. Known for her humor and quick wit, she was overjoyed to be in the company of family and friends sharing laughter – most often generated by her!
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Mandy Weikert, extraordinary caregiver, and her dedicated staff at Weikert’s Care Home, for loving our “Dotsy.” Thanks, also, to Dr. Carolyn Classen, Jen and Angie with SpiriTrust Hospice.
Dottie is survived by her son, Ronald Rice and wife Barbara, Gettysburg; daughter, Cheryl Resop and husband Michael, Orrtanna; grandchildren, Kristen Smith and husband David, Gettysburg, David Rice, Gettysburg and Luke Resop, Starkville, Miss.; great-grandson, Jonathan Smith, Gettysburg; and several nieces and nephews of whom she was very fond.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred H. Rice; son Craig S. Rice; sister Martha Black; and brothers Paul, Charles, Richard and Daniel Scott.
A service to celebrate and remember Dottie’s life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Mark Chester officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Serving as pallbearers will be Rick Miller, Bob Scott, Jerry Black, David Rice, Luke Resop and Michael Resop.
To share memories of Dottie Rice and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
