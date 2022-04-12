Ruby A. Bittle, 97, of Littlestown, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. She was the wife of the late George R. Bittle who died Oct. 7, 2000. Born Feb. 12, 1925, in Carroll County, Md., Ruby was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Bessie Mae (Starner) Frock. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her four daughters, Barbara A. Fuhrman and Richard of York, Bonnie J. Byers and Tom of Littlestown, Brenda K. Bucher and Bernie Noble of Bonneauville, and Georgia L. Bittle and Steve Dutterer of Gettysburg; her two sons, Brian S. Bittle of Littlestown, and Chris A. Bittle and Kathy of Littlestown; her 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Ruby was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon G. Bittle; her six sisters; and four brothers.
She was a member of Redeemer’s UCC of Littlestown. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, working on the farm and spending time with all her family.
Funeral service is Friday, April 15, at 1 p.m. at Redeemer’s UCC, Littlestown, with the Rev. Sterling Fritz officiating. Viewing is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Contributions in Ruby’s name may be sent to her church at 107 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
