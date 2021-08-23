Richard C. Wodjewodzki

Richard Chester ‘Dick’ Wojewodzki, age 78, of Gettysburg, died peacefully at the York Hospital on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Born in Jersey City, N.J. on Jan. 15, 1943, he was the son of the late Chester and Mary Wojewodzki. Dick was the loving husband of Shirley L. (Snell) Ropiza Wojewodzki, they were married Jan. 25, 2002.
Dick was a graduate of the former Pennsylvania Military College. He went on to become a Captain in the US Army. Following his time in the military, Dick went to work in the freight transportation industry. He loved his job as a terminal manager for Consolidated Freight, serving CF for over 30 years. He was a member of the Hawk Gunning Club and Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, York. Dick enjoyed collecting coins and model trains, and watching television in his free time, especially classic shows, westerns, and anything staring John Wayne.
In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his daughters Susan Barker, and her husband David and Lauren Doby, and her husband Jodi, his five grandchildren, his step-son David Ropiza, his step-daughter Valarie Ropiza Kenworthy, and his step-great-grandchildren Isabel, Patrick, and Nathaniel. He was preceded in death by his beloved step-granddaughter Jennifer L. Miller.
A funeral service to celebrate Dick’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. Interment will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dick’s memory may be made to the American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403, www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
