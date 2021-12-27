Bonnie Lee Watson, 76, of Warren, Mich., entered into God’s eternal care Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at St. Anthony Healthcare Center in Warren.
Born on Thursday, Sept. 27, 1945 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. and Ruth Anna Noel Watson.
Bonnie was a nursing assistant in the maternity ward at Hanover General Hospital for many years and later worked for Green Acres Nursing Center in Gettysburg for 25 years caring for the elderly.
After moving to Michigan with her sister, she enjoyed going to social functions, taking trips, and participating in many activities of the Red Hatters.
Her favorite pastime was playing Yahtzee and was named “Bingo Queen” at the nursing facility where she resided.
Bonnie was greatly loved and was cherished by all.
Survivors include her sister, Nancy Maxwell and her husband, Ronald, of Michigan; a brother, Samuel Watson and his wife, Ilene, of Maryland; and many nieces, nephews and cousins living in both surrounding areas.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
The funeral will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover.
Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.