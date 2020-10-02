Glenna E. Walde, age 90, of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Transitions Health Care in Gettysburg. She was born Jan. 1, 1930, in McKnightstown, the daughter of the late Orlis and Dora (Showers) Pyles.
Glenna graduated in the Class of 1948 from Biglerville High School. She was a cashier for Apple A Day. She was a member of Great Conewago Presbyterian Church and Ladies Auxiliary in Arendtsville. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the casino, reading, crossword puzzles and gardening.
Glenna is survived by her two sons, Steven K. Walde and his wife,= Guadalupe of Arendtsville, and Randy M. Walde of Biglerville; four grandchildren, Brooke Walde of Biglerville, and Christopher Walde, Jennifer Diedrich and Steven P. Walde, all of Illinois; and one great-granddaughter, Shyenne Hunter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband who passed in 2012, Lawrence T. Walde, and her brother Robert Pyles.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public viewing will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Dugan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Dugan Funeral Home with Pastor Kim Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery, Biglerville.
In addition to flowers, contributions may be made in Glenna’s memory to a charity of your choice.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
