Betty Lois Armstrong, 87, of Gettysburg, passed peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. She was the loving wife of Gerald Carl Armstrong who passed away Sept. 26, 1988.
She was born June 9, 1933, in Minneola, Florida, the daughter of the late William Ace and Bessie Laura (Newman) Barnhill.
Betty was employed with Laidlaw Waste Systems, Rockville, Md., for 30 years. Before that, a homemaker. In the 1990s, she was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Mt. Airy, Md., and the Ladies Auxiliary (KOC). She was the “Sunshine Lady,” sending out greeting cards to the Knights, and was active in the council.
In 2008, she made her home in Pennsylvania with Kathleen and Raymond, and was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, Orrtanna, again becoming active with the KOC.
She enjoyed boating, salt water crabbing, bingo, yard sales and cards, especially poker. Most of all, she enjoyed being around her family.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Haber and husband Raymond of Cashtown, Bruce Powell of West Virginia, Pamela Costello of Alabama, and Gerald Armstrong Jr. of Maryland; sister, Lottie Dillard of Eustis, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Along with her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Raymond’s nieces and nephews also called her “Mema.”
What most people remember about Mom is her smile and her ability to keep going, even when times were tough. She never gave up, even in the last years of her life when her memory had faded. As many people have said and loved her for it, she always had a smile, a hello, and a warm personality.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard T. Powell; sisters, Lullabelle Cranie and Jonnie Fleming; grandsons, Ray Haber Jr. and Kenneth Armstrong; and son-in-law, Chuck Costello.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Betty Lois Armstrong may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Alcoholics Anonymous, General Service Office, Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163 or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
