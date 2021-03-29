Donna Mae (Carbaugh) Shull passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at her home in Thomasville, Pa. She was the wife of Theodore S. Shull. They were married Dec. 31, 1994, at Eyler Valley Church, Emmitsburg, Md.
Donna was born March 2, 1944, in South Mountain, Pa., to the late Robert F. Carbaugh and the late Frances L. (Sease) Carbaugh.
Donna spent many vacations visiting her sons and grandchildren in Kansas City, Mo., where she spent endless hours enjoying her family and trips to the Ameristar Casino. She traveled to Las Vegas on many occasions to visit her niece and to enjoy her love of playing the slot machines, and she spent time in southwest Florida with her sister and going on cruises.
While at home she spent time with her daughters and grandchildren.
Anyone who knew Donna found her to be very hardworking, generous, loyal, outspoken, and loving. She will always be remembered as high spirited and for her love for life. She will always be in our hearts and souls until we meet again.
Donna was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, American Legion Post 202, Gettysburg, and New Oxford Social Club, New Oxford.
Donna is survived by her husband of 27 years, and her sons, Michael L. Little (Rhonda Dunham) and grandsons Jeremy of Texas and Seth of Missouri, and Eric T. Little and grandsons Derek and Raymond, and granddaughter Rose of Missouri; her daughters through marriage, Crystal L. Shull Anderson and granddaughters Amanda and Alexis of Pennsylvania, Stephanie M. Shull (Lori) and granddaughter Emma of Washington, and Michelle L. Shull McClenahen (Colin) and granddaughters Kailyn and Lauryn and grandson Jacob of Pennsylvania; her siblings, Gary W. Carbaugh (Charlotte) Chambersburg, Pa., Ray A. Carbaugh (Karen) Chambersburg, Pa., and Ruby J. Wetzel (Raymond) southwest Florida; 16 nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and great-nephews; and 13 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter Skylar Michaela Little; great-grandson Jayce Levi Barry; sisters, Beverly A. Carbaugh Reed and Myrtle Kay Carbaugh; and brothers, Terry D. Sease and Steven D. Staley.
Services will be private at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna’s name to Compassionate Care Hospice, 3350 Paxton St., Suite 5, Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
