Mary Youngblood Dooley, 76, of Gettysburg and originally from Montrose, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, April 5. She was the daughter of the late Jake and Jerry Youngblood and was born on Oct. 18, 1944, in Binghamton, New York.
Mary was a 1966 graduate of West Chester University and taught in both Maryland and Pennsylvania. She finished her teaching career as an English as a Second Language teacher for the Lincoln Intermediate Unit. When summarizing her teaching career, she often said, “I was a teacher for 33 years and never had a boring day.”
Mary is survived by her daughter, Molly Wiles and son-in-law, Steve, and son, Dan Dooley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sarah, Jake, and AJ Wiles. She was predeceased in 2013 by her husband of 47 years, Jim Dooley, who was a popular area basketball coach. They met painting backboards on a basketball court at a summer camp in the Adirondack Mountains. From that summer romance, came an interesting life of being married, raising two children, working with countless students and players, traveling, living for a year in Iceland, and enjoying many friendships all over the world.
Mary is also survived by her brother, John Youngblood, and sister-in-law Judy, and eight nieces and nephews. She was an incredibly generous person who always lent a hand to anyone in need.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344; or Gettysburg Dollars for Scholars, gettysburgdfs@gmail.com.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
