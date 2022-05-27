Janet L. Coringrato, 90, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 20, 2022.
Born March 25, 1932, in Pittsburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Middour) Keagy.
She worked as a registered nurse in the various states where she lived and had served as a missionary in Argentina for many years.
Janet is survived by three children, Linda Serrano (Guillermo), Susy Fox (Jason Wright), and David Henneberger; stepchildren, Al Coringrato and Linda Coringrato; grandchildren, Candy Bolivar (Daniel) and Jeremy Serrano; great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Annabelle Bolivar; step-granddaughter, Taylor Wright; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Christ United Methodist Church, 100 S. Church St., Waynesboro. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.