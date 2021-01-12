Mary Josephine (Rexroth) Smith, 76, Church Road, Orrtanna, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born Jan. 11, 1945, in Adams County, the daughter of the late Marlyn and Rose Scott Rexroth. Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Garland Joseph Smith.
Mrs. Smith was a graduate of Biglerville High School Class of 1963. Mary was a wife and mother who held several occupations but enjoyed working at home as a tax preparer. Due to health reasons, she lived part of the years in Yuma, Ariz. and part in Orrtanna.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by a son, Doug B. Smith and his wife Heather of Biglerville; a daughter, Penny B. Mummert and her husband Michael of Gettysburg; five grandchildren, Ben D. Smith of Biglerville, Todd A. Smith of Elizabeth City, N.C., Jordan G. E. Garrett of New Oxford, Taylor B. Breighner of Gettysburg, and Shiloh E. Mummert of Gettysburg; a step-granddaughter Tami Mummert and her significant other Mitch Smith of East Berlin; a step-great-grandchild, Gavin Smith; two sisters, Susan McKinney of Gettysburg, and Marlene Mattson of Macon, Ga.; and a brother, David A. Rexroth of Gettysburg. She was predeceased by two sisters, Alice Leese and Charlotte Rexroth.
Private graveside services will be in Strang’s Cemetery, South Mountain, Pa., at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
