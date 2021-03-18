Victor J. Elliott Jr., 70, of Arendtsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born Nov. 18, 1950, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of the late Victor J. and Ruth Foster Elliott Sr.
Victor was a graduate of Fox Chapel High School in Fox Chapel, Pa., and attended the University of Pittsburgh.
Following college, he managed a hotel and restaurant in Jennerstown, Pa. He then moved to the Gettysburg area and spent many years in the food and beverage industry.
He and his wife opened and operated the Hemlock Inn along the Narrows Road. Following a tragic fire that destroyed the Hemlock Inn, he became food and beverage manager at Ski Liberty, and later he ran the Plaza Restaurant in Gettysburg.
Later in his career, he became interested in computer services and technology. He then became an insurance agent at Hockley and O’Donnell Insurance Agency until his retirement in 2001.
He was a former member of the Upper Adams Jaycee’s and a former treasurer of the Apple Harvest Festival. He loved to travel and had a great love of animals.
Vic is survived by his wife, Margaret Cole Elliott; three daughters, Katherine Elliott and her wife Emily Ricketts of Pinole, Calif., Rebecca Elliott-Raikow and her husband Steven of El Cerrito, Calif., and Rachel Elliott and her husband, Todd Groft of Arendtsville; five grandchildren, Sofia Raikow, Cole Raikow, Torin Raikow, Madelyn Groft, and Ava Groft; five brothers and sisters, John Elliott of Los Angeles, Calif., Mark Elliott of Pittsburgh, Pa., Christopher Elliott of Los Angeles, Calif., Lisa Elliott of Pittsburgh, Pa., and James Elliott of Pittsburgh, P.; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Michael Elliott.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Arendtsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary, 147 Gettys St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
