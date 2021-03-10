Norman H. Werner, 86, of Hanover, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.
Born Feb. 7, 1935, in Hanover, Norman was the son of the late Niles and Erma (Lawyer) Werner.
He had been employed with Sylvania Shoe, Otto Sells and was retired as a self-employed carpenter.
Surviving are his sons, Dale A. Werner and Sharon of Littlestown, and Steve G. Werner and Teresa of Williamsport, Md.; his three grandchildren, Cathy McMillian, Jessica Werner and Heather Perdue; his four great-grandchildren, Alonzo, Deon, Doris and Kean; his great-great-grandson; and his former wife, Loretta (Warehime) Werner. Norman was predeceased by his twin brother, Kenneth Werner, and his half-brother, George Baker.
Norman enjoyed hunting, flea markets and spending time with his family.
Graveside service is Monday, March 15, at 11:15 a.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, with the Rev. Jeffrey Reaver officiating.
Memorials in Norman’s name may be sent to Church of the Good Shepherd, 3103 Church Road, Thomasville, PA 17364.
Online condolences may be shared at ww.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.