Omas “Ardell” Sheets, 64 of Littlestown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Hanover Hospital.
Born July 15, 1957, in Rockingham County, Virginia, he was the son of the late John Omas Sheets Jr. and Mary Willodene “Willie” Sheets, nee Fishback; beloved partner of 28 years to Cathy Boyd; loving sister of Lorie Ann Sheets; devoted stepfather of Stacey Myers and her husband Todd; World’s Best Pappy to Isaac, Jonah, Elijah and Eliana Myers of Littlestown; cherished uncle of Michael W. Ruch Jr. of Owings Mills; devoted uncle and godfather of Megan N. Womer and her husband John Womer; great-uncle of Caleb, Aiden and Emelynn Womer, all of Stevensville; and also survived by his three fur babies, Dusty, Duke and Nova.
Ardell drove large trucks his whole life for a living. He was a member of numerous clubs. He enjoyed life to the fullest, always ready with a wisecrack to evoke a laugh. He loved his yearly trip to NASCAR races and other adventures.
He liked watching classic western movies, custom car building shows, and will be missed for delicious cooking, especially his fried chicken and fish. He will be remembered as a loyal friend who was always available to lend a hand to those who asked.
Ardell was a loving family member who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, always bringing humor to any situation. He will be greatly missed by many.
The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 91 Willis St., Westminster, Md. A funeral service will be held there at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 28. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Internment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Sykesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be offered to Forever Love Rescue, 39 Queen St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or www.foreverloverescue.com, or to Furry Friends Network, P.O. Box 519, Boiling Springs, PA 17007, or www.furryfriendsnetwork.com.
Online condolences may be offered at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
