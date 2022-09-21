Surrounded by the love of his family, the angels of peace and comfort visited David Joseph Amato on the night of September 13, 2022. It had been a long, difficult year for David and his family to experience the loss of such a vibrant spirit. He was always brimming with love, kindness, selflessness, and humor, even when faced with great challenges. In the end, he transcended the pain. It was joyous. Yes. He was back. His spirit was finally flying free.
David was born on June 14, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Virginia and Amelio Amato. He was a proud father to three girls, Amy, Gemma, and Marguerite, whom he’d raised with his ex-wife Joan for 31 years. He was a friendly father-in-law to Nathan, Gavin, and JD, and a playful Poppy to three grandsons Aaron, Oliver, and Amelio. He was a caring brother to Leo, Michael, Virginia (deceased), and Marianne; a fun uncle to 21 nieces and nephews; and a great friend to all who knew him.
David was a gifted English teacher, a poised administrator, a skilled golfer and baseball player (an ambidextrous lefty), and a longtime Phillies Phanatic. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, and cooking as well as eating. He was famously known as the “Potato Salad King.” He liked his steaks medium, his desserts rich, and his coffee filled to the rim.
A guitar player, David was a musician who loved his music loud and always sang along. He was a compassionate listener, though he was always ready to tell a good story – most famous was his trip to Woodstock. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. His favorite movie was the “Big Lebowski,” which he knew by heart (“The dude abides!”).
A cat lover, David spent many hours volunteering at the cat shelter, where he found a spirited companion and snappy dresser – a tuxedo cat he named Squeaky. David always enjoyed meeting new people. His volunteer position at the Gettysburg Library bookstore enabled him to befriend many locals and visitors alike.
David’s spirit is a true blessing, and all who knew him are blessed with so many fond memories. Though our eyes may weep, our hearts are joyous that his mind is at peace, his body resting, and his soul is singing.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Hospice of Central PA, your local NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), SCAAP (South Central Community Action Programs), and to the Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen.
Tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.