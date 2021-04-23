Nicholas Todd Marlin of Fort Loudon, Chambersburg, passed away at Chambersburg Hospital on April 17, 2021.
Nicholas was born April 24, 1977, in Gettysburg.
Nick leaves behind his wife Marlene Marlin and his son Nicholas Todd Marlin II. He was a son of Claire Kaufman of Delaware and Pamela Butler of Hanover, Pa.
Nick is survived by two siblings, brother Kenneth A Dehoff III and sister Jamie Lawrence; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Private services for the family, requested no evening services.
