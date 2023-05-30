James Tawney Jr.

James “Jimmy” Edgar Tawney, Jr., 63, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Thursday, May 25, 2023, at home.
Born February 25, 1960, in Hanover, Pa., James was the son of the late James Edgar Tawney, Sr., and the late Emma Lillian (Redding) Tawney.
Jimmy attended and graduated from Gettysburg Area High School in 1971.
Later, Jimmy joined the Air Force, and served his country proudly with a 20-year military career as a Fuels Craftsman, reaching the ranking of Technical Sergeant. He was highly decorated and during his career received the following recognitions: Air Force Achievement Medal with four devices, AF Longevity Service Award with three devices, AF Training Ribbon, AF Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon/Rifle, NCO Professional Military Education Ribbon with device, AF Outstanding Unit Award, and the AF Good Conduct Medal with five devices.
Jimmy is survived by his two children, Kayla Tawney of North York, PA, and Michael Tawney of Dover, Pa. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jimmy was preceded in death by his son Jordon Tawney.
Following cremation, burial will be in Fort Indiantown Gap with military honors. The date of those services is to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James’ honor to the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331, to offset the costs of the funeral arrangements.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331, has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.