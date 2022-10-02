Carol Ann Koontz

Carol Ann (Woodward) Koontz, age 78, of Emmitsburg, Md. died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Winegardner) Woodward. She graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1961 and York Hospital LPN school in 1967. Carol retired from WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital in 2005 after 35 years of service in Critical Care.
Carol is survived by her daughters Michelle Noble of Gettysburg and Alison Greifzu (Michael) of Waynesboro, Pa.; grandchildren Jeremy, Skyeler and Kyleigh Winston, Aubree and Colton Noble, and Blake, Morgan and Austin Greifzu; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Winston; her parents; and three brothers, Ronald, Thomas and Michael Woodward.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Carol enjoyed bowling, crochet, needlework, reading a good book and playing cards with family. Her favorite pastime was playing bingo and seeing her friends there. In life, she was strong and independent with a great sense of humor, a generous spirit and passion for being “MiMi” to her eight grandchildren. Carol will be remembered for her ability to sense when people needed her help, being a loyal friend, trusted listener, beloved mother and cherished grandmother.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main Street, Emmitsburg, Md. at 11am. The family will receive friends on Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at myersburborawfh.com.
