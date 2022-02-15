Helen E. (Zyvith) Skapura, of Hanover, Pa., died on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at age 81.
She was born March 7, 1940, in Bovard, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen Zyvith. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Skapura of Hanover, Pa., to whom she was married for 60 years. She was a devoted wife and mother.
She is survived by her son, Robert M. Skapura and companion Vicki Finn; her son, Richard T. Skapura and wife Lois Skapura; her grandchildren, Marissa Skapura and R.J. Skapura; her step-grandchildren, Tonya and Rick Spicknall, and children Hannah and Kaitlyn; her step-grandchildren, Brian and Kate Ferriera, and children Evan and Chloe. She is also survived by her brother, Stanley M. Zyvith Jr.; her sister, Roberta A.(Zyvith) Peterson and husband Gregg H. Peterson, and children Alex H. Peterson and Bryce H. Peterson.
Services are being handled by Monahan Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
