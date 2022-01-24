Jamie Lynn Petenbrink, 36, of Gettysburg, passed away Thursday January 20, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 17, 1985, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Joseph M. Schneider. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Judy and Robert Petenbrink Sr. of Gettysburg. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Petenbrink Jr., also of Gettysburg.
Jamie was a 2003 graduate of Littlestown High School and earned her associate in arts in business administration in May 2009. Jamie previously worked as a contract administrator for Haverfield Aviation in Fairfield. Jamie enjoyed scrapbooking, taking pictures, crafting, and flowers.
A private burial service will be held at a later date as Jamie has donated her body to science.
Contributions can be made to the American Lung Association or the Breast Cancer Awareness Fund. Flowers can also be sent to the church.
A memorial service will be held on January 29, 2022, at The Intersection Church, 1980 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg PA 17325. We will be receiving friends and family from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the service starting at 12:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.