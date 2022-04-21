Earl Franklin Angell, age 82, of Mt. Airy, Md., died peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born September 9, 1939, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Luther J. and Florance (Koontz) Angell, and beloved husband of Naomi Angell, his wife of 60 years.
Earl worked in plumbing and HVAC, for the federal government, with the Department of Defense. He was a world traveler, and a wonderful craftsman. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking with his sister, raising rabbits, fishing the Monocacy river that ran through the family farm, taking the family on picnics in the back of the truck, and he could regularly be found tending to the garden he loved.
In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by children, Brenda (Ernie) Hughes of Monrovia, Janet (Dan) Peak of Taneytown, Michael (Amieé) Angell of Westminster, Kathy (Andrew) Koller of Sykesville, and Judi Poss (Tom Byard) of Bowling Green, Ky.; grandchildren, Nathan, Angelica, Ben, Rebecca, Maxwell, Alexander, Cody, Heather, Zackery, Abigail, Gregory, Sabrena, and Meranda; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Eugene Angell. Earl was predeceased by granddaughter, Jessica; and siblings, Louella, Grace, Doris, Ruth, Leroy, and Albert.
Services will be held Saturday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at Meyers Durboraw Funeral Home, Taneytown. The family will receive friends, at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of the service
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Earl’s memory can be made to, Mt Airy Volunteer Fire Company, 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy, Maryland 21771, mount-airy-volunteer-fire-company-inc.square.site, or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick MD 21701, frederickhealthhospice.org/Donate-Support.aspx.
