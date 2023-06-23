Faye M. Baker, 99, of Fairfield, died Thursday morning, June 22, 2023, at the UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born November 3, 1923, in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Harry Marshall and Ruth Edna (McCleaf) Slonaker. She was the wife of the late Roy K. Baker who died October 4, 2004.
Mrs. Baker was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Fairfield. She was a 1941 graduate of Fairfield High School. She had several jobs throughout her life including past bookkeeper for Musselman Greenhouse. She was employed in the office of Dr. James H. Hammett from 1968-94. She was most proud of her career during World War II working for the Civil Aeronautics Authority in Washington, D.C., from 1942-45.
She was a charter member of the National World War II Museum. She was very involved in the Fairfield community serving as past president of the Fairfield Fire Company Auxiliary, past president of the Amvets Auxiliary Post 172, past president of the Ladies Aid Society of St. John’s U.C.C., and Past Noble Grand of Rebecka’s of the Odd Fellows Lodge. She organized the first blood donation program sponsored by the Amvets Post 172, as well as the marching unit of the Amvets Auxiliary.
Most of all she enjoyed her get togethers with her family. Her kindness and sense of humor touched everyone she met
Faye is survived by her two daughters, Brenda M. Riley and her husband Robert of Palmyra, Pa., and Donna K. Schadel and her husband Scott of Fairfield; her granddaughter, Beth Riley of Ardmore, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ellen J. Stultz.
Funeral services for Faye will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, 13 E. Main St., Fairfield, with Rev. Scott Zimmerer officiating. Burial will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening, June 28, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, as well as from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday morning at the church.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 13 E. Main St., Fairfield, PA 17320; or to the National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.