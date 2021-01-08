During the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, G. Richard Reaver, age 88, of Gettysburg, passed from this life at his home. Born Jan. 8, 1932, he was the son of the late C. Glenn Reaver and Laura Ethel Shriver Reaver.
He graduated from Gettysburg High School, Class of 1950. He retired from Keneco Oil Company, formerly Spangler Oil, of Littlestown. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Two Taverns.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Ohler and son-in-law Randy of Littlestown; a son, David Reaver and companion Melissa Green of Gettysburg; and stepson, Dennis Boyd and Sandy of Littlestown. Also surviving are a sister, Mildred Day of Mount Joy, and her son John Day and Kim of Lansdowne, Va. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn McDannell Reaver, in 1984, and his second wife, Marian Boyd Reaver, in 2020; and brother-in-law John “Chuck” Day.
There will be a private graveside service, held at his request established at a later date by the family at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Services being provided by the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania.
Family suggest any memorial contributions be made to Barlow Fire Company, 2005 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Redeemers United Church of Christ, 107 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.