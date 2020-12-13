Helen Lynch, 85, of Hanover, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the CKV – The Brethren Home.
Born March 11, 1935, in Howard Beach, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Elsie and Charles Falkenmeyer.
Helen loved to do crafts, talk to people, snuggle with her loving dog, Daisy, and was ALWAYS willing to help out.
Surviving are her children, Patricia Mastrodomenico and Carol Raffo; grandchildren, Vincent Mastrodomenico, Amanda (Mastrodomenico) Griffin, Samantha (Raffo) Grice, and Charles Raffo; great-grandchildren, Alex Cruz Raffo, Lucy, Liam and Gianluca Mastrodomenico, Faye and Leah Raffo, and Jackson and Colin Griffin; sisters, Delia Hussey, Dolores Kutlow and Virginia England; brother, Philip Falkenmeyer; and her loving dog, Daisy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles; sisters and brothers, Elsie Carbo, Regina Matthewson, Charles Falkenmeyer, Margaret Schacher, Gustav Falkenmyer, Agnes Hoyt, William Falkenmeyer, and Alice Bolster.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made in Helen’s name to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Arrangements by Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
