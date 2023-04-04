Barbara K. “Kay” Little, 80, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Advent Health Hospital in Celebration, Fla.
She was born August 25, 1942, in Roaring Spring, Pa., the daughter of the late Douglas W. and Sara Shaffer Smith. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Earl M. Little.
Kay was a 1960 graduate of Gettysburg Area High School. While she dreamed of becoming a performer on Broadway, her devotion to her family kept her in Gettysburg. She briefly attended West Chester University and had a short career as a beautician, but she spent most of her life involved in retail, including the Carol Ann Shoppe in Gettysburg, Beall’s in Florida, and Macy’s in Manassas, Va., Lansdale, Pa., and Camp Hill, Pa.
Kay was an active member of the Gettysburg Methodist Church, where she served on the Finance Committee and enjoyed preparing meals for the soup kitchen.
Kay enjoyed spending time outdoors, taking care of her many flower gardens and watching and tending to birds in her bird feeder. She was an avid reader and journal writer.
Most importantly, Kay was a devoted sister, wife, mother, “Nana” to her grandchildren, and a sincere friend. She truly loved any occasion with her friends and family. During their marriage Kay and her husband, Earl, were fortunate to travel and went on many memorable trips together with other couples, including Spain, Greece, Bermuda, the Virgin Islands, and Hawaii.
While at home with her friends, she spent time playing in several card groups, golfing, and attending her monthly class luncheons. She never hesitated at the chance to host a family event and find an opportunity to celebrate and create lasting memories, most notably, dinners and dominoes with her sisters and card games with her sister-in-law, playing charades and parlor games during holiday gatherings with her grandchildren, Memorial Day brunches, and New Year’s Eve popcorn, pizza, and punch parties with her family.
Her genuine care and concern for others was always evident, and she never neglected an occasion to write a note or send a card. Her joyous laughter and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, Kay is survived by her daughter, Bridget Carter and her husband Rick of Davenport, Fla.; son, Jared Little and his partner Karen Stone of East Aurora, N.Y.; 19 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Zachary Thiesing, Katelyn Little, Alyssa Little, Brenden Little, Katelyn Riedlinger and her husband Joel, Scarlette Carter, Gwyneth Carter, Brian Carter, Makayla Stone, and Tyler Reinig; a sister, Sally Crist and her husband Jack of Gettysburg; a sister, Janet Berkey and her husband Bob of Gettysburg; a brother, Jay Smith and his wife Daryl of James Creek, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Nunemaker of Gettysburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the Gettysburg United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Smith officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A light luncheon will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. The family will receive friends at the Gettysburg Hotel in Gettysburg on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday at the church, from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, LLS-Central PA, P.O Box 22466, New York, NY 10087 or at www.lls.org.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
